Man accused of shooting 2 children in Annapolis appears in court

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

February 14, 2022, 6:21 PM

The man accused of shooting a 14-year-old and a 10-year-old in Annapolis, Maryland, Saturday night made his first appearance in court Monday.

Police said he had called them about an hour before the shooting, saying a group of juveniles were banging on his door.

John Estep, 41, of Annapolis, turned himself in to Annapolis police on Sunday. He’s facing charges of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and weapons charges.

A news release from Annapolis Police Department on Monday stated that Estep had called the police Saturday a little after 6 p.m., saying that a group of young people were banging on his door in Obery Court. By the time police arrived on the scene, they were gone, the release said.

Later, around 7:15 p.m., a neighbor said the young people had been banging on their door. About five minutes later, the police said, they got a report of shots being fired.

The release said Estep later told police someone had kicked his door in and had come inside his home. He fired at the alleged intruder, then at a group at his side window. He then went outside, fired a shot into the ground and left.

The 14-year-old boy was shot twice in the legs and has been released from the hospital, the police said. The 10-year-old girl, was shot in the back. She’s in stable condition at a hospital, the police said.

The police added that “there was damage consistent with breaking and entering on the door” of Estep’s house.

They’re asking anyone who knows anything about what happened to call them at 410-260-3439.

Estep has been released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to be back in court on Wednesday.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

