Tuesday afternoon, Annapolis, Maryland, police and local leaders pleaded with the public for help in finding the person who shot and wounded a 15-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl Monday night in the city’s Robinwood community.

“If you see something, say something,” said a frustrated Police Chief Edward Jackson. “It’s no way in hell – in hell — that we should be comfortable with 11-year-olds and 15-year-olds being shot anywhere.

“… Bad things happen when good people do nothing,” Jackson added.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue, when the shooter emerged from a nearby wooded area and began firing “indiscriminately” into the street, wounding the two kids, who had been outside playing. Police believe the shooter then fled back into the woods.

The 11-year-old girl has since been treated and released. The 15-year-old – who Mayor Gavin Buckley said is paralyzed – remains in the hospital in stable condition. And he said those involved “have to realize that this is not going to be tolerated in the city of Annapolis,” Buckley said. “We will find you,” he added.

A 15-year-old girl was also injured while trying to flee the shooting and has been released from the hospital. A bullet hit a nearby home in that shooting, but no one was hurt.

More gunfire has since been reported around Annapolis, although it’s uncertain whether it’s connected with the earlier shooting: A few hours later, at 10:05 p.m. Monday, police responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the 1900 block of Copeland Street, near the Bywater Mutual Homes community. A parked vehicle and two homes were hit, but there were no injuries.

Then just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to reports of shots fired in the Bay Ridge Gardens community. No victims or suspects have been located, said Capt. Amy Miguez, a spokeswoman for Annapolis police.

Local clergy and other city leaders joined the mayor and police chief’s calls for help in finding those responsible for Monday night’s shooting.

“It’s time for us to put down our pride. And for us to come together for the good of the neighborhood,” said Jerry Colbert, the pastor of John Wesley United Methodist Church and an Annapolis police chaplain. “… I can’t believe as I’m standing here that nobody ever sees anything. Somebody sees something.”

Lisa Rodvien, who represents Annapolis on the Anne Arundel County Board, also joined that call for any witnesses to step forward. “Doing nothing will continue all of this,” she said.

Rodvien, a teacher, said such shootings are the last thing kids need amid the struggle of dealing with a pandemic.

“Do the right thing now and turn yourself in,” she said, “because I know this police department, and they will find you. Make it easier on yourself: Bring yourself forward.”

Anyone with more information is urged to call Annapolis detectives at 410-260-3439. They can also submit an anonymous tip to Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland either online or by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP.