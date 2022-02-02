CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test ivermectin | 'Is it normal yet?' Podcast | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
2 children hospitalized after shooting in Annapolis

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

February 22, 2022, 2:25 AM

Two children are in the hospital Monday night after a shooting in Annapolis, Maryland.

Annapolis police said shots were reported just after 7 p.m. on the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue, a residential street.

Police Chief Ed Jackson said the suspect emerged from a nearby wooded area and began firing “indiscriminately” into the street, striking the children. The kids were outside playing when the shooting happened, and people around them scattered when gunshots erupted.

The children were taken to local hospitals via helicopter for treatment. One child was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, while the other is located at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center. Their conditions are unknown.

Jackson said detectives are reviewing closed-circuit television footage, canvassing the neighborhood, and locating witnesses.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley called for residents who saw what happened to come forward, tell officers what happened, and do not trust that camera footage will do everything to help capture the suspects. He credited the city’s community in helping catch past criminals, adding that it takes a “village to turn this around.”

“[The police will] get the evidence that we need to put these people away,” Buckley said. “But when you’re killing our children, when is enough enough?”

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to call 410-260-3439.

Below is the area where it happened.

Lauren Hamilton

Lauren Hamilton is an Associate Producer at WTOP. She is a senior student at the University of Maryland, having written for a variety of campus publications and as a reporter at the campus radio station, WMUC 88.1. She began as an intern with WTOP in the summer of 2021.

