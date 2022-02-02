OLYMPICS NEWS: The Latest from Beijing | USA men's hockey lose in shootout | Shiffrin prepares for combined race | US finishes 1-2 in ski slopestyle | Top photos
2 Anne Arundel County fires under investigation

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

February 15, 2022, 5:59 AM

Two early morning fires in double-wide trailers in Maryland’s Anne Arundel County are under investigation.

No one was injured in either fire on Tuesday.

The first trailer fire that displaced a family of five occurred at 12:20 a.m. in the 7800 block of Clark Road in Jessup. The fire spread throughout the trailer, according to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

Firefighters went to the second fire in the 1500 block of Flanders Lane in Harwood around 3:10 a.m.

“Investigators are looking at the origin for Jessup as an enclosed front porch,” said Battalion Chief Russ Davies.

The Harwood fire started in a crawl space and extended into the home’s utility room.

No damage estimates are available yet, although Davies said the Jessup property will be a complete loss.

The communities where the fires occurred are 41 miles apart.

