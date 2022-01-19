CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Talking to kids about mask confusion | Hogan announces antibody testing program | Masks stay on in Stafford Co. schools | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Judge leaves Anne Arundel…

Judge leaves Anne Arundel Co. mask mandate in place pending challenge

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

January 19, 2022, 12:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The mask mandate in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, will stand, at least for now.

The Anne Arundel Circuit Court on Wednesday denied a temporary restraining order that sought to stop the implementation of the mandate, which was ordered earlier this month by Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman after the County Council voted down the proposal.

A challenge to the mandate will be heard in court Jan. 25, but the plaintiffs asked for a restraining order which would immediately overturn it.

In the opinion by Judge Donna Schaeffer, the court found that the plaintiffs hadn’t shown that they would “suffer immediate, substantial and irreparable harm” by waiting on the results of the Jan. 25 challenge.

County Executive Steuart Pittman said in a statement after the ruling that “39 of our residents lost their lives to COVID last week. Keeping this requirement in place for a little longer will help reduce the strains on our hospitals and healthcare workers, and save the lives of our friends, our neighbors, and our family members.”

The order is set to expire Jan. 31.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

Deputy federal CIO Roat to retire

SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

Three perspectives on network modernization: 'fail fast, fail small, and succeed'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up