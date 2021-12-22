CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Gov. Hogan urges boosters | Biden pivots to home tests | DC Council approves vaccine mandate for students | Latest DC region trends
Anne Arundel Public Schools to dismiss students early on Thursday

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

December 22, 2021, 5:03 AM

Anne Arundel County Public Schools will dismiss students two hours early on Thursday, Dec. 23.

The Maryland school system, in a tweet on Tuesday, said that the time would be used for personal wellness for the district’s students and staff.

“There will be no afternoon half-day Pre-K or ECI classes and no Evening High School classes on Thursday,” the system wrote.

Schools in Anne Arundel County will remain off from Christmas Eve through New Year’s Day.

This followed a county board of education vote to get rid of quarantine requirements for asymptomatic students who were in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

WTOP’s Valerie Bonk contributed to this report.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

