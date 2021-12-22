Anne Arundel Public Schools to dismiss students early on Thursday

Anne Arundel County Public Schools will dismiss students two hours early on Dec. 23.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools will dismiss students two hours early on Thursday, Dec. 23.

The Maryland school system, in a tweet on Tuesday, said that the time would be used for personal wellness for the district’s students and staff.

All schools will dismiss two hours early on Thursday, Dec, 23, to allow for personal wellness time for students and staff. There will be no afternoon half-day Pre-K or ECI classes and no Evening High School classes on Thursday. All schools Dec. 24-Jan. 2. — AACPS (@AACountySchools) December 21, 2021

“There will be no afternoon half-day Pre-K or ECI classes and no Evening High School classes on Thursday,” the system wrote.

Schools in Anne Arundel County will remain off from Christmas Eve through New Year’s Day.

This followed a county board of education vote to get rid of quarantine requirements for asymptomatic students who were in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

WTOP’s Valerie Bonk contributed to this report.