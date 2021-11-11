CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
AACPS superintendent to propose 3 early dismissal days for student and staff wellness

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

November 11, 2021, 11:44 AM

Students and staff at Anne Arundel County Public Schools in Maryland could have three upcoming school days switched to two-hour early dismissals in an effort to give them time to focus on wellness.

AACPS Superintendent George Arlotto said Thursday that he intends to recommend the early dismissal days.

“As I have said many times, the pressures that exist for everyone on our awesome team in the current school year are profound,” Arlotto said in a statement.

“Our teachers, staff, and students are exhausted. This plan provides a way to give them some time for themselves, at least to the degree that we can at this point.”

The early dismissal days would be the following:

  • Friday, Dec. 3, 2021;
  • Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021;
  • Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.

The Board of Education would need to approve the changes.

If approved, there would be no half-day afternoon prekindergarten or Early Childhood Intervention classes on those days. Afternoon sessions at the Centers of Applied Technology would be conducted remotely. And evening high school is not in session on any of those three days, a news release said.

Arlotto said additional early dismissal days are possible, but would be conditioned in part on the number of delayed openings or early dismissals needed for inclement weather.

The next school board meeting is set for Nov. 17.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com.

