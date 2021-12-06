Anne Arundel Co. police officer hurt in 3-way crash on I-97

An Anne Arundel County, Maryland, police officer is in stable condition after being involved in a three-vehicle crash on I-97 Monday morning, authorities say.
Anne Arundel police reported that the officer was in an unmarked cruiser when he was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer and pushed into a pickup truck up around 8:15 a.m. near Route 3 by Millersville.
Maryland State Police Cpl. Andrew Natale confirmed earlier that a helicopter air-lifted the injured officer from the scene, and said that the officer was in “possibly life-threatening” condition.
The other two drivers are said to have suffered minor injuries, according to Anne Arundel police.
The crash has blocked the southbound lanes of I-97 with traffic diverted to Benfields Boulevard/Veterans Highway at Exit 10.
Below is the area where the crash took place:
