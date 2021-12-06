Anne Arundel Co. police officer hurt in 3-way crash on I-97

A three-vehicle crash on I-97 Monday morning that involved a police cruiser from Anne Arundel County, Maryland, has left the officer seriously hurt, authorities say.

Anne Arundel police reported that the officer was in an unmarked cruiser when he was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer and pushed into a pickup truck up around 8:15 a.m. near Route 3 by Millersville.

Maryland State Police Cpl. Andrew Natale confirmed earlier that a helicopter air-lifted the injured officer from the scene, and said that the officer was in “possibly life-threatening” condition.

The other two drivers are said to have suffered minor injuries, according to Anne Arundel police.

The crash has blocked the southbound lanes of I-97 with traffic diverted to Benfields Boulevard/Veterans Highway at Exit 10.

Below is the area where the crash took place:

