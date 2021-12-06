CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Men more frequently spread COVID | DC expands vaccine access | Is It Normal Yet? podcast | Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Anne Arundel Co. police officer hurt in 3-way crash on I-97

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

December 6, 2021, 10:36 AM

An Anne Arundel County, Maryland, police officer is in stable condition after being involved in a three-vehicle crash on I-97 Monday morning, authorities say.

Anne Arundel police reported that the officer was in an unmarked cruiser when he was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer and pushed into a pickup truck up around 8:15 a.m. near Route 3 by Millersville.

Maryland State Police Cpl. Andrew Natale confirmed earlier that a helicopter air-lifted the injured officer from the scene, and said that the officer was in “possibly life-threatening” condition.

The other two drivers are said to have suffered minor injuries, according to Anne Arundel police.

The crash has blocked the southbound lanes of I-97 with traffic diverted to Benfields Boulevard/Veterans Highway at Exit 10.

Below is the area where the crash took place:

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest on this story.

WTOP’s Matthew Delaney contributed to this story

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

