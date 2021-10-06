Coronavirus News: DC Council passes limited virtual learning expansion | Do school mask mandates work? | How to find Native American COVID-19 data in Md. | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
School bus drivers back on job in Anne Arundel County

Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com

October 6, 2021, 7:14 AM

Striking school bus drivers are back at work in Maryland’s Anne Arundel County Wednesday.

Drivers with the Annapolis Bus Co., which has a contract with Anne Arundel County Public Schools, went on strike Monday, demanding better pay and benefits.

Bob Mosier, spokesman for the school system, tells WTOP that most if not all of the drivers went back to work.

The strike angered parents and Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, who called on the school system to address the situation. The school system contracts out most of its bus services.

The strike left thousands of families scrambling to find ways to get their children to school on Monday and Tuesday.

