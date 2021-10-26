Md. homicide police investigating death of 85-year-old woman

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of an 85-year-old woman found in an Edgewater home.

EDGEWATER, Md. (AP) — Homicide detectives are investigating the death of an 85-year-old woman found in a Maryland home.

Anne Arundel County Police officers responded early Tuesday morning to a disturbance at a Edgewater home and found the woman, suffering from apparent trauma.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Police said that evidence shows the woman was targeted.

The victim’s name was not immediately released.

Police said the investigation was ongoing and that detectives were searching for a 55-year-old man who is believed to have first-hand information on the case.

