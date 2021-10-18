Anne Arundel County school complex went into lockdown; suspect and BB gun found

Old Mill High School and Old Mill Middle School in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, went into lockdown Monday afternoon "out of an abundance of caution."

Old Mill High School and Old Mill Middle School in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, went into lockdown Monday afternoon after a student reported seeing another student with a possible weapon.

By 4 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police tweeted that a suspect had been found inside Old Mill High School, along with a BB gun not far from where the suspect was apprehended. Police said the suspect is a student and a minor, and that the investigation is ongoing.

The student/suspect was located inside Old Mill High School and a BB gun was found secreted a short distance from where the suspect was apprehended. The suspect is a juvenile, the investigation is on-going and there is no further information at this time. — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) October 18, 2021

Meanwhile, Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS) tweeted at 3:30 p.m. that high school students were being dismissed, but that bus transportation would be delayed and that students will be supervised until they are picked up.

3:30 p.m., 10/18/21: Old Mill High School students being dismissed now. Other schools in cluster will dismiss as scheduled, but bus transportation will be delayed. Bus riders will be supervised until they are picked up. — AACPS (@AACountySchools) October 18, 2021

Anne Arundel County Police said that what triggered the incident was “a delayed reporting of a possible armed subject.”

“A student reported that they ‘may have’ seen a student with a possible weapon 2+hours ago. Out of an abundance of caution police and school administrators are investigating,” police tweeted at 2:51 p.m. “Please do not respond to the school until notified by @AACPS that the lockdown has been lifted.”

All afternoon and evening activities at Old Mill High School, including games and practices, have been canceled.