Anne Arundel County school complex went into lockdown; suspect and BB gun found

Anna Gawel | agawel@wtop.com

October 18, 2021, 3:34 PM

Old Mill High School and Old Mill Middle School in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, went into lockdown Monday afternoon after a student reported seeing another student with a possible weapon.

By 4 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police tweeted that a suspect had been found inside Old Mill High School, along with a BB gun not far from where the suspect was apprehended. Police said the suspect is a student and a minor, and that the investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS) tweeted at 3:30 p.m. that high school students were being dismissed, but that bus transportation would be delayed and that students will be supervised until they are picked up.

Anne Arundel County Police said that what triggered the incident was “a delayed reporting of a possible armed subject.”

“A student reported that they ‘may have’ seen a student with a possible weapon 2+hours ago. Out of an abundance of caution police and school administrators are investigating,” police tweeted at 2:51 p.m. “Please do not respond to the school until notified by @AACPS that the lockdown has been lifted.”

All afternoon and evening activities at Old Mill High School, including games and practices, have been canceled.

