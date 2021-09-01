1 dead in Anne Arundel Co. tractor-trailer crash

A man was killed when the tractor-trailer he was driving crashed Wednesday morning in Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

The Maryland State Police said in a statement that the truck overturned around 5 a.m. on Interstate 97 on the ramp to eastbound Benfield Boulevard.

The truck went off the curved ramp and overturned in a ditch below. The driver was ejected and trapped under the truck’s cabin, the police said. He was declared dead at the scene of the accident.

After the crash, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration closed the ramp off to traffic for around five hours.

The crash is under investigation, and the police are waiting to release the victim’s name until their family can be notified.