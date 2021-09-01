Coronavirus News: Booster shot side effects | Poll: Virus fears linger | How many Md. students quarantined? | Questions about DC HVAC systems | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » 1 dead in Anne…

1 dead in Anne Arundel Co. tractor-trailer crash

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

September 29, 2021, 2:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man was killed when the tractor-trailer he was driving crashed Wednesday morning in Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

The Maryland State Police said in a statement that the truck overturned around 5 a.m. on Interstate 97 on the ramp to eastbound Benfield Boulevard.

The truck went off the curved ramp and overturned in a ditch below. The driver was ejected and trapped under the truck’s cabin, the police said. He was declared dead at the scene of the accident.

After the crash, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration closed the ramp off to traffic for around five hours.

The crash is under investigation, and the police are waiting to release the victim’s name until their family can be notified.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

TSA officers score MSPB appeal rights under new agreement

Coast Guard says 2022 budget is the right path to recapitalization

Standardizing the playbook for responding to cyber vulnerabilities, incidents

Senators release cyber incident reporting bill, preview FISMA reforms

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up