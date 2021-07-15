Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. protecting renters | Honoring 'Harbor Heroes' | Washington Monument reopens | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Baltimore police officer charged in killing of stepson ordered held without bail

Rick Massimo

July 15, 2021

The Baltimore police officer charged with murdering his stepson will remain behind bars.

Eric Banks Jr., who was charged Wednesday with first- and second-degree murder and first-degree child abuse, was denied bail on Thursday.

Police found his 15-year-old stepson, Dasan Jones, dead inside Banks’ Anne Arundel County home last week when they went to check on his welfare after his mother called them, concerned that Banks wasn’t letting him leave the house.

Banks was arrested and charged at the time with first- and second-degree assault after he “became combative and tried to disarm” an officer, the county police said.

Medical examiners ruled the cause of the death as asphyxiation.

Banks is suspended without pay.

