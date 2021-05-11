CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: CDC's science on no masks for those vaccinated | Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Man who shot child, couple in Laurel was seeking ex-girlfriend, police say

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

May 11, 2021, 3:27 PM

The Maryland man suspected of opening fire inside a Laurel home Monday night, leaving one couple dead and a child with life-threatening injuries before fatally shooting himself, was looking for his former girlfriend, according to Anne Arundel County police.

In a release, authorities said Shawn Price, 57, of Welcome, Maryland, was trying to reconcile his relationship with his ex after issues arose, but she refused contact.

Police said Price drove to the area of her Federalsburg South home Monday night, entered and “called for the ex-girlfriend.”

That’s when Price shot and killed Ryan Lee Sr., 31, as well as Ivania Lee, 31, and shot and critically injured the young child. Price then shot and killed himself, according to police.

The Lees were from a nearby address, authorities said. Ryan Lee was found dead on a sidewalk outside. Ivania Lee was found dead inside the home where the shooting started.

“A handgun was located next to Shawn Price and his injuries were consistent with the characteristics of a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” police said.

They added that they were able to find a witness who had been inside the home and was able to flee with another young child, who was not injured.

Anne Arundel Police Chief Amal Awad said the incident “sickens all of us” during a Tuesday briefing with County Executive Steuart Pittman posted to Facebook.

“Again, this was a very traumatic and devastating, not only incident, but scene,” Awad said. “It sickens all of us.”

She said the child who was shot is out of surgery and remains in critical but stable condition.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Lee family.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

