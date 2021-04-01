1 teen killed, another hurt in MD-295 crash

One teen was killed and another was taken to the hospital after an early-morning crash Tuesday on MD-295 just north of BWI International Airport.

Maryland State Police said the single-car crash happened shortly before 4:15 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 295 at West Nursery Road in Linthicum Heights.

A 2018 Toyota Camry was traveling in the left lane when the driver lost control of the car for an unknown reason, drove off the right grassy portion of the roadway and struck a tree, state police said in a news release.

The driver, who was only identified as a 19-year-old man, was taken by ambulance to Shock Trauma in Baltimore for treatment of his injuries. His passenger, identified as 19-year-old Sean Ruffin, of Dundalk, Maryland, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both men were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

Police are still investigating the cause.