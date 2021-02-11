Va. driver sentenced to 2 days for doing doughnuts on Bay Bridge

The Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Virginia man will serve two days in jail starting Friday for doing doughnuts on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge in Maryland.

Gary Montague Jr., of Dumfires, Virginia, entered an Alford plea to disorderly conduct and reckless driving.

He was also sentenced to 18 months probation.

On Sept. 27, Maryland Transportation Authority police were notified of a social media video depicting dangerous driving behavior on the bridge.

An investigation confirmed that the incident happened after an unofficial car rally in Ocean City.

Investigators used license plate readers on the bridge to locate and later arrest Montague. Montague’s lawyer declined to comment.

