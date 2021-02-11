CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Va. driver sentenced to…

Va. driver sentenced to 2 days for doing doughnuts on Bay Bridge

The Associated Press

February 11, 2021, 8:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Virginia man will serve two days in jail starting Friday for doing doughnuts on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge in Maryland.

Gary Montague Jr., of Dumfires, Virginia, entered an Alford plea to disorderly conduct and reckless driving.

He was also sentenced to 18 months probation.

On Sept. 27, Maryland Transportation Authority police were notified of a social media video depicting dangerous driving behavior on the bridge.

An investigation confirmed that the incident happened after an unofficial car rally in Ocean City.

Investigators used license plate readers on the bridge to locate and later arrest Montague. Montague’s lawyer declined to comment.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

Former Michigan Gov. Granholm confirmed as energy secretary

USPS outlines reform plan to 'break even' within 10 years

New VA secretary ‘digging in’ on agency’s collective bargaining challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up