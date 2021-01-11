INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
Maryland county’s 1st community solar project to go online

The Associated Press

January 11, 2021, 10:47 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Maryland county’s first community solar project is scheduled to launch online this summer.

The Capital Gazette reports Anne Arundel County residents will be able to get solar energy from a solar farm at Tracy’s Landing.

The state’s community solar pilot program was launched in 2017.

It allows electric customers access to solar energy through a subscription.

The Checkerspot Community Solar Farm comes as Maryland is trying to increase its solar output.

A state law enacted in 2019 mandates 50% of the state’s energy must come from renewable sources. Three other county solar projects are being considered.

