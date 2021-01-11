Maryland county’s 1st community solar project to go online

The Associated Press

Anne Arundel County residents will be able to get solar energy from a solar farm at Tracy’s Landing.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Maryland county’s first community solar project is scheduled to launch online this summer.

The state’s community solar pilot program was launched in 2017.

It allows electric customers access to solar energy through a subscription.

The Checkerspot Community Solar Farm comes as Maryland is trying to increase its solar output.

A state law enacted in 2019 mandates 50% of the state’s energy must come from renewable sources. Three other county solar projects are being considered.

