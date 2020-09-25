Naval Academy midshipman disciplined for social media posts

The Naval Academy has taken administrative action against a midshipman who was criticized on social media for making posts about Breonna Taylor and protests against racial injustice.

The Capital Gazette reported in June that the posts were allegedly made on a since-deleted Twitter account identified as belonging to Chase Standage, a Midshipman 1st Class.

On Thursday, the newspaper quoted a Naval Academy spokesperson as saying that “appropriate” action had been taken, but the details were protected by the Privacy Act.

Screenshots posted online appeared to show one tweet about a police officer firing tear gas at a protester and another post about the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

