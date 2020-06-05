Police prepare for counter protesters in Anne Arundel County

Anne Arundel County Police Chief Timothy Altomare said they've gotten some “intel” that some folks are seeking to disrupt or harm protesters this weekend.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Police in Maryland say they’re preparing to keep protesters safe this weekend after receiving information that some people may try to harm demonstrators.

The Capital Gazette reports that protests against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death are planned for this weekend in Anne Arundel County. Police Chief Timothy Altomare said they’ve gotten some “intel” that some folks are seeking to disrupt or harm protesters.

Altomare did not disclose which protests or possibly where violence could occur. He also declined to discuss what police plan to do, saying counter protesters could use it to their advantage.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.