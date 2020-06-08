Cars destroyed, home severely damaged in Anne Arundel Co. arson

An Anne Arundel County, Maryland, house, severely damaged by fire early Sunday morning, went up in flames after two cars parked in the home's drive way were intentionally set on fire, fire investigators say.

An Anne Arundel County, Maryland, house, severely damaged by fire early Sunday morning, went up in flames after two cars parked in the home’s drive way were intentionally set on fire, fire investigators say.

No one was injured, but six people who lived in the two-story home were displaced it was declared uninhabitable.

Fire investigators called the arson “an active and fluid criminal investigation,” in a news release.

Firefighters were called to the 80000 block of Moss Bank Drive near the Oxbow Lake Nature Preserve at about 4:45 a.m. Sunday after multiple 911 calls from neighbors about the car fire.

By the time firefighters arrived, the fire had spread into the home’s garage and into the home’s attic.

About 30 firefighters responded to the blaze and put it out in about 20 minutes before it had spread to the home’s living spaces, but the home was severely damaged and declared uninhabitable. The fire department estimated the damages at $135,000.

The two cars were destroyed and a third car was damaged, according to the fire department.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen anything unusual in that area Sunday morning or have photos or videos of the fire to contact them at 410-222-TIPS or by submitting a tip online.