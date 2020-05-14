Woman’s death in house fire marks Anne Arundel Co.’s 1st fatal blaze of 2020

A large fire Thursday at a waterfront home in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, left a woman dead and injured two firefighters who responded to the blaze.

It was Anne Arundel County’s first fatal fire of the year, the fire department said.

Firefighters responded to the 1½-story home in the 1500 block of Fairview Road in Pasadena, Maryland, around 11:30 a.m.

By the time firefighters arrived, the fire had spread throughout the home. Anne Arundel County Fire Capt. Erik Kornmeyer said it took nearly 40 firefighters about 40 minutes to put the fire out.

Firefighters learned from the woman’s husband, who was not home at the time of the fire, that she was trapped inside, but firefighters were not able to rescue her, Kornmeyer said.

The department did not release the woman’s name or age as they notify family members.

Two firefighters suffered minor burns fighting the blaze and were taken to Bayview Medical Center for treatment, Kornmeyer said.

The fire department had received calls about the fire from as far away as across the nearby Patapsco River.

“The amount of fire prior to us receiving a phone call was extensive,” he said. “There was a lot of smoke and fire visible from across the river.”

The house with a vaulted structure is a total loss, Kornmeyer said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, he said. He reminded residents to install smoke alarms and test them monthly.

Below is a map showing the general location of the fire:

WTOP’s Thomas Robertson contributed to this report.