Police: Maryland man delayed call for help after man drowned

A Maryland man who allegedly delayed a call for help after a man drowned has been charged a year following the man’s death.

CROWNSVILLE, Md. — A Maryland man who allegedly delayed a call for help after a man drowned has been charged a year following the man’s death.

The state’s Natural Resource Police said Tuesday that Thomas James Coale Sr. neglected to immediately call for help after 76-year-old George Jaeger drowned in May 2019.

The Capital Gazette reports Coale sat on his boat for more than half an hour after failing to get Jaeger out of the South River.

Police say Jaeger had a weak pulse when firefighters later arrived on the scene. Authorities say he died after being taken to a hospital. Coale has been charged with manslaughter.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.