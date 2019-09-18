Md. man who drove around with girlfriend’s body pleads guilty to murder

Investigators said Edgar Manning strangled his girlfriend, Megan Burdeaux, in a Walmart parking lot and then drover around with her body in his van for a day before he was arrested.

Nearly a year after he called his parents to say he killed his girlfriend, touching off a multiday police search across Maryland, Edgar Manning has pleaded guilty to murder.

It was Sept. 25, 2018 when Manning’s parents dialed 911 reporting to Prince George’s County Police that their son had just called saying he’d killed Megan Burdeaux and he was driving his van around Bowie, Maryland, investigators said.

Police tracked Manning’s cellphone to the Odenton area in Anne Arundel County.

Alerted by their counterparts in Prince George’s, Anne Arundel County Police joined the search which ended the following day in Gambrills, Maryland. That’s when officers found Manning in his red Chevy Astro van and discovered Burdeaux’s body in the back police said.

Investigators said he’d been driving around with her body in his van for a day.

Burdeaux’s family had reported her missing on the day she died.

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said Manning admitted to strangling Burdeaux after the two had an argument in his car while it was in the parking lot of the Walmart on Richie Highway. An autopsy found Burdeaux, 21, was also sexually assaulted before her death.

“Megan Burdeaux didn’t deserve to lose her life in such a tragic manner at the hands of Edgar Manning, who violently stole her future,” Leitess said in a statement. “His cruel and senseless acts against a person he supposedly cared for will forever hurt Ms. Burdeaux’s family and friends.”

Manning, now 28, entered a guilty plea to first-degree murder and second-degree rape and will be sentenced in December, Leitess said.

