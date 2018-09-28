Police: Missing Md. woman’s body found in boyfriend’s van

Megan Ellen Burdeaux, 21, was reported missing Tuesday night. Authorities found her body in 26-year-old Edgar Franklin Manning IV's van hours later.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland police say the body of a missing woman has been found in her boyfriend’s van.

The Capital reports 26-year-old Edgar Franklin Manning IV is charged with first- and second-degree murder. An Anne Arundel County police report says 21-year-old Megan Ellen Burdeaux was reported missing Tuesday night. It says police received a tip that same night that Burdeaux may have been killed by Manning, and authorities found her body in his van hours later.

It says Manning, of no fixed address, was in the van when police approached and fought officers. Police say they believe Manning attacked Burdeaux during an argument Monday. County police spokeswoman Sgt. Jackie Davis says it happened in a public area.

Burdeaux’s cause of death is pending an autopsy. It’s unclear if Manning has a lawyer.

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/

