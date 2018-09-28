202
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Police: Missing Md. woman's…

Police: Missing Md. woman’s body found in boyfriend’s van

By The Associated Press September 28, 2018 7:36 am 09/28/2018 07:36am
Share

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland police say the body of a missing woman has been found in her boyfriend’s van.

The Capital reports 26-year-old Edgar Franklin Manning IV is charged with first- and second-degree murder. An Anne Arundel County police report says 21-year-old Megan Ellen Burdeaux was reported missing Tuesday night. It says police received a tip that same night that Burdeaux may have been killed by Manning, and authorities found her body in his van hours later.

It says Manning, of no fixed address, was in the van when police approached and fought officers. Police say they believe Manning attacked Burdeaux during an argument Monday. County police spokeswoman Sgt. Jackie Davis says it happened in a public area.

Burdeaux’s cause of death is pending an autopsy. It’s unclear if Manning has a lawyer.

___

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Anne Arundel County, MD News Edgar franklin manning iv Local News Maryland News megan ellen burdeaux missing woman
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500