Anne Arundel dive instructor pleads guilty to stealing swim club money, buying 480 items on Amazon

An Anne Arundel County, Maryland, woman will serve 90 days in prison for stealing thousands of dollars from a swim club where she worked and using the money for purchases on Amazon.

Kimberly Champagne, 48, of Gambrills, pleaded guilty to one count of a felony theft scheme, the office of Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said in a statement Tuesday.

She’s been sentenced to five years in prison, with all but 90 days suspended.

Champagne, the dive instructor and a member of the board of directors at the Waugh Chapel Swim Club, used a club credit card to buy more than 480 items from Amazon between June 2016 and December 2017 for her personal use.

The purchases included clothing, makeup, hair products, Christmas decorations, children’s toys and clothing, computer tablets and more. The total came to nearly $12,000, the statement said.

Champagne also has to pay the money back to the club.

