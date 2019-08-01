After top cop in Annapolis was fired, new chief takes over

After the previous police chief was abruptly fired this year, Annapolis City Council voted Wednesday to confirm Edward Jackson as the new chief.

There is a new police chief in Annapolis, Maryland, following the unceremonious firing of the city’s previous chief earlier this year.

The Annapolis City Council voted Wednesday to confirm Edward Jackson, who will start the job immediately.

“The United States Constitution is the highest form of law,” Jackson said, answering questions about his policing principles. “I want to lead a department whereby we are guardians of the community and not warriors against it.”

Jackson takes over for Scott Baker, the previous police chief who was fired in late March.

Baker was let go after Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley expressed concerns about Baker’s ability to reduce crime and form positive relationships with members of the community.

Buckley wants “to see a change in the direction and culture” of the city’s police department, the mayor’s office said in a statement.

Jackson addressed that issue during his swearing-in ceremony.

“There’s never been a successful police department or police chief if they didn’t have the support and full cooperation of the community,” Jackson said. “We can’t do our jobs effectively if we don’t have the public trust.”

Jackson has a deep background in law enforcement, spending more than 20 years with the Baltimore police Department. He started as a Baltimore officer in 1983 and worked his way up to colonel until his retirement in 2004.

Jackson has a master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University and is currently working toward a Ph.D. with Capella University.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.