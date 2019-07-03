Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Maryland reports first heat-related…

Maryland reports first heat-related death of the year

The Associated Press

July 3, 2019, 5:56 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland health officials are reporting the first heat-related death of the year.

The health department and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner announced Wednesday a 65-year-old woman died of heat-related causes in Anne Arundel County.

Deputy Secretary for Public Health Fran Phillips says the tragedy is a reminder about the dangers associated with hot weather that can increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Phillips says residents are urged to take every precaution to avoid overheating, stay hydrated and, if necessary, move to a cooling center.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Anne Arundel County, MD News Local News Maryland News
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up