Anne Arundel County crash kills motorcyclist

A person riding a motorcycle is dead following a crash in Anne Arundel County Monday morning, according to police.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. on Md. 4 near Talbott Road in Lothian, Anne Arundel County police said.

The person was driving a motorcycle in the northbound lane when the crash occurred.

The northbound lanes of Md. 4 were closed for several hours on Monday morning, reopening around 9:30 a.m. While closed, northbound traffic was diverted onto Lower Pindell Road with southbound traffic detouring onto Md. 258.

