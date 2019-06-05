Volunteer firefighter shot by Anne Arundel officer on US 50 dies

Investigators believe the Prince George's County volunteer firefighter who allegedly threatened first responders with a knife was trying to be struck by vehicles on U.S. Route 50.

The Prince George’s County volunteer firefighter who was shot by police after allegedly threatening first responders with a knife Friday night has died, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Police say 56-year-old Martin Allen Goodier, of Bowie, Maryland, died early Tuesday morning at an area hospital, where he had been under guard, after being charged with 21 counts of first degree assault, second degree assault, and reckless endangerment.

Anne Arundel County police said several witnesses observed Goodier walking and standing in the travel lanes of U.S. Route 50, in Davidsonville, apparently trying to be struck by passing cars and trucks. One witness believed Goodier had been hit by a passing vehicle before first responders arrived.

Fire personnel, who were called to the scene for the report of a struck pedestrian, said Goodier threatened them with a knife. When police arrived, he failed to drop the weapon and was shot by police.

Anne Arundel police said Cpl. R. Heller Sr., a 20-year veteran of the department assigned to the Bureau of Patrol, fired one round, hitting Goodier.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

