Prince George’s Co. volunteer firefighter shot by officer on US 50

A officer-involved shooting along a busy highway in Anne Arundel County, Maryland left a man in the hospital on Friday evening.

Prince George’s County Fire officials said it was one of their volunteer firefighters who was left in critical condition Friday night, after he was shot by an officer along a busy highway in Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on the side of U.S. 50 in Davidsonville, between the exits for Md. 3 and Md. 424. Police said it started with a call for a crash that may have involved a pedestrian on the highway.

“Anne Arundel County Fire Department actually got out [there] first,” said Sgt. Jacklyn Davis with Anne Arundel County police. “When they got out, they were confronted with a man with a knife.”

Police officers then rushed to the scene, with a county officer arriving just before Maryland State Police.

“When we pulled up, the gentleman turned to us with the knife, he disobeyed commands to drop the knife, and our officer fired a round at him,” Davis said.

Davis said the officer was a 20-year veteran of the department.

The PGFD volunteer who was shot was still alive when he was taken to the hospital for treatment. He is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, according to the Prince George’s County Fire Department.

“Being a gunshot victim, you’re going to have serious injuries,” Davis said.

The volunteer firefighter is considered a suspect in the incident. Police said the man that was shot will be charged with seven crimes including assault and reckless endangerment, according to The Associated Press.

