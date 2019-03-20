Maryland man sentenced to 40 years in child sex abuse case

Glen Ranger, 56, of Glenn Burnie was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for two counts of production of child pornography connected to the sexual abuse of a young boy.

A Maryland man was sentenced Wednesday to 40 years in federal prison, followed by 40 more of supervised release for the production of child pornography and other charges.

Glenn Ranger, 56, of Glen Burnie was sentenced for two counts of production of child pornography connected to the sexual abuse of a young boy who was approximately 7 years old. Government prosecutors also presented evidence to the court that Ranger had sexually abused a 5-year-old girl beginning in the 1990s, which the judge took into consideration in imposing the sentence.

Ranger must register as a sex offender and will have to declare himself as such in any place he works, lives or studies under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

“Glenn Ranger is a predator and our communities are safer because he will now serve 40 years in federal prison,” said U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur, who announced Ranger’s sentence.

“This is an especially egregious case because it involves such young children and the impact of Ranger’s crimes on the victims will continue for the rest of their lives. We are very grateful to the person who turned the child pornography over to authorities, so that Ranger could be brought to justice.”

The extent of Ranger’s abuse was discovered when a storage unit he had failed to pay rent on was sold in an auction in 2018 in Anne Arundel County. Ranger rented the unit in 2014.

The buyer discovered thousands of photos, DVDs and VHS tapes of Ranger’s attacks, which were then turned over to law enforcement agents.

Ranger has been detained since his arrest on April 4, 2018.

