Video released of suspect in Anne Arundel Co. fire that damaged 2 cars, town house

By Jack Moore February 15, 2019 1:53 pm 02/15/2019 01:53pm
Authorities in Anne Arundel County have released video of a suspect in a fire that damaged two cars and a town house early Friday morning in Glen Burnie, Maryland. (Courtesy Anne Arundel County Fire Department)

WASHINGTON — Authorities in Anne Arundel County have released video of a suspect in a fire that damaged two cars and a town house early Friday morning in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department was called to a town house development on Wisdom Court near the Quarterfield Crossing Shopping at about 5 a.m. Feb. 15 for the report of a car on fire.

By the time fire crews arrived, the flames had spread, damaging two other vehicles and spreading to a nearby town house, nearly trapping someone inside, the fire department said.

In surveillance video released by the fire department, a person whose head is covered by a light-colored hoodie can be seen crouching next to a car. The person is seen stuffing what appears to be a towel into the car’s gas tank and then pouring liquid from a gas can all around the car. The person is seen running away as the fire ignites into a bright flash of light.

The fire department urged anyone with information to contact the department’s fire and explosives investigation unit. You can reach them anonymously at (410) 222-TIPS (8477).

See the video released by police below:

Topics:
anne arundel county fire department Anne Arundel County, MD News arson crime glen burnie Local News vehicle fire
