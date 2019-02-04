202
$8,000 raised for family impacted by Glen Burnie fire

By Melissa Howell February 4, 2019 5:36 am 02/04/2019 05:36am
A fire that burned through this Wellham Avenue home in Glen Burnie is believed to have been accidental. (Courtesy Anne Arundel County Fire)

WASHINGTON — A house fire in Glen Burnie, Maryland left twin boys without a father. Now, the community is coming together to show its support.

More than $8,000 in donations have been raised through a GoFundMe page for the family of 37-year-old George Kouimanis, who died Wednesday after a fire broke out in the basement of his family’s home on Wellham Avenue. Officials say the fire was accidental.

Four other adults and two children were able to escape before Anne Arundel County firefighters arrived. A 32-year-old woman and a 3-year-old girl did suffer life-threatening injuries. All of the victims were taken to Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

Rescue crews were able to get Kouimanis out of the house, but he died at the hospital.

He leaves behind 6-year-old twin sons. According to the GoFundMe page, the goal of $10,000 will go toward ensuring the children “have the resources to make it through this tragic time and also George’s parents have help with funeral expenses.”

Anne Arundel County, MD News crowdfunding fire George Kouimanis glen burnie gofundme Latest News Local News Maryland News Melissa Howell
