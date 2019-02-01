1 dead, 2 injured in Anne Arundel Co. crash

The crash happened just before noon Saturday on eastbound Route 100 at the intersection of Quarterfield Road.

WASHINGTON — One person is dead and two have minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Anne Arundel County Saturday morning.

The crash happened just before noon on eastbound Maryland Route 100 at the intersection of Quarterfield Road.

Anne Arundel Fire officials said one car was on its side, and emergency crews worked to get a victim out of the car.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

Eastbound Route 100, east of Interstate 97, was closed for the police investigation.

