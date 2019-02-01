202
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » 1 dead, 2 injured…

1 dead, 2 injured in Anne Arundel Co. crash

By Madeleine Simon February 16, 2019 1:40 pm 02/16/2019 01:40pm
3 Shares

WASHINGTON — One person is dead and two have minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Anne Arundel County Saturday morning.

The crash happened just before noon on eastbound Maryland Route 100 at the intersection of Quarterfield Road.

Anne Arundel Fire officials said one car was on its side, and emergency crews worked to get a victim out of the car.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

Eastbound Route 100, east of Interstate 97, was closed for the police investigation.

See the location of the crash below.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Anne Arundel County, MD News fatal crash Latest News Local News Maryland News maryland route 100 two car crash
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Luxury house of Northern Va. magnate charged with fraud on the market

Well-known businessman Todd Hitt's four-bedroom, four-bathroom house on Kensington Street in Arlington, Virginia, was extensively renovated over the past 18 months. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500