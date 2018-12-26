Md. teen dies on Christmas crossing busy highway

There was no indication the driver of the Volkswagen that struck them was drinking or speeding at the time of the accident. There are no crosswalks or lights on the highway near Marley Station Mall. There are guardrails the teens would have had to jump to cross the road.
Investigators said the driver stayed at the scene as Carlisle and a 15-year-old girl in the group were rushed to the hospital. Carlisle died from his injuries shortly after the accident at 7:45 p.m. Christmas night.
A junior at Phoenix Academy in Annapolis, Carlisle was walking in the direction of his house when he crossed the highway. The 15-year-old who also attends Anne Arundel County schools is still recovering.
“We’ll definitely have support at schools when students return,” said Anne Arundel County school spokeswoman Maneka Monk.