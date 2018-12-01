202.5
1 teenager killed, another hurt in Anne Arundel County crash

By Abigail Constantino December 26, 2018 12:25 pm 12/26/2018 12:25pm
WASHINGTON — A teenager was killed and another one is hurt following a crash in Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

It happened at around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday on eastbound Maryland Route 100 and Oakwood Road in Glen Burnie.

Police said that the teenagers were trying to cross Route 100 on foot, when they were struck by a vehicle.

A 17-year-old, identified as Stephen Carlisle, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital and has injuries that are not life-threatening, police said. Both teenagers are from Glen Burnie.

Investigators in Anne Arundel County say the preliminary cause of the deadly crash appears to be pedestrians unlawfully trying to dart across a controlled-access highway. The 30-year-old driver remained at the crash site, and police said that the driver showed no signs of excessive speed or impairment.

Below is the area where it happened.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Anne Arundel County, MD News crash glen burnie Latest News Local News Maryland News Stephen Carlisle
