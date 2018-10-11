Pedestrian killed by truck on I-295

Maryland State Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian near Baltimore just before 6 a.m. on Thursday morning.

According to a press release, police said the victim – Hugh Anthony Clarke, 44, of Brooklyn, Md. – was driving a Honda Pilot on southbound I-295, on a stretch of the road located north of I-195, when Clarke’s car left the roadway and crashed into the cable barrier median.

Police are unsure of what caused Clarke’s crash into the median, but they do know that Clarke then got out of his car and started walking in the left lane of the road.

Police said Walter John Riehl Jr., 56, of Pennsylvania, driving a Penske truck, swerved to avoid Clarke, but the truck’s passenger-side mirror clipped Clarke.

An ambulance took Clarke to the shock trauma center in Baltimore, where he was pronounced dead.

Riehl remained at the scene, and the police do not believe drugs, alcohol or speeding were factors in the crash.

Maryland State Police are still investigating the crash.

