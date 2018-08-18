202
Road closures, detours for 10-mile Annapolis race

By Teta Alim | @teta_alim August 18, 2018 5:18 pm 08/18/2018 05:18pm
WASHINGTON — Drivers in Annapolis, Maryland, are asked to be aware of road closures and detours in place Sunday morning for a 10-mile run in the city.

The road closures will happen on a rolling basis from 6:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Sunday for the Annapolis 10-Mile Run; the race starts at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium at 7 a.m.

In a statement, city officials said they were expecting over 3,500 people to participate in the annual run. Around the stadium, officials said there will be a traffic detour to the downtown area.

See a list of the road closures as provided by the city below:

6:45 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. — Stadium area/Rowe Boulevard

  • Taylor Avenue between Cedar Park Road and Rowe Boulevard
  • Cedar Park Road between Taylor Avenue and Farragut Road
  • Farragut Road
  • Rowe Boulevard, southbound lane from Farragut to Taylor

7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. — West Annapolis/Taylor Avenue area

  • Taylor Avenue from Rowe Boulevard to Baltimore Boulevard
  • Intersection of Rowe Boulevard at Taylor Avenue
  • Taylor Avenue, south of Rowe Boulevard

7:15 a.m. to 7:50 a.m. — Historic area

  • Rowe Boulevard between Taylor Avenue and Northwest Street
  • Northwest Street
  • Church Circle — the north portion is closed to traffic, but the south portion remains open
  • Church Circle at College Avenue
  • Main Street
  • Main Street and Randall Street
  • Randall Street and King George Street
  • King George Street between Randall Street and Baltimore Boulevard
  • College Avenue at King George Street

7:30 a.m. to 9:20 a.m. — Naval Academy Bridge area

  • Route 450 from King George Street to 648
  • Baltimore Boulevard at Perry Circle
  • Baltimore Boulevard at Sellers Road

7:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. — Pendennis Mount/Ferry Farms

  • Northbound lane of Route 648 open on a rolling basis
  • Route 648 from Route 450 to Ferry Farms, southbound lane

