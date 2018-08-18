Road closures, detours for 10-mile Annapolis race

Drivers in Annapolis, Maryland, are asked to be aware of road closures and detours in place Sunday morning for a 10-mile run in the city.

WASHINGTON — Drivers in Annapolis, Maryland, are asked to be aware of road closures and detours in place Sunday morning for a 10-mile run in the city.

The road closures will happen on a rolling basis from 6:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Sunday for the Annapolis 10-Mile Run; the race starts at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium at 7 a.m.

In a statement, city officials said they were expecting over 3,500 people to participate in the annual run. Around the stadium, officials said there will be a traffic detour to the downtown area.

See a list of the road closures as provided by the city below:

6:45 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. — Stadium area/Rowe Boulevard

Taylor Avenue between Cedar Park Road and Rowe Boulevard

Cedar Park Road between Taylor Avenue and Farragut Road

Farragut Road

Rowe Boulevard, southbound lane from Farragut to Taylor

7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. — West Annapolis/Taylor Avenue area

Taylor Avenue from Rowe Boulevard to Baltimore Boulevard

Intersection of Rowe Boulevard at Taylor Avenue

Taylor Avenue, south of Rowe Boulevard

7:15 a.m. to 7:50 a.m. — Historic area

Rowe Boulevard between Taylor Avenue and Northwest Street

Northwest Street

Church Circle — the north portion is closed to traffic, but the south portion remains open

Church Circle at College Avenue

Main Street

Main Street and Randall Street

Randall Street and King George Street

King George Street between Randall Street and Baltimore Boulevard

College Avenue at King George Street

7:30 a.m. to 9:20 a.m. — Naval Academy Bridge area

Route 450 from King George Street to 648

Baltimore Boulevard at Perry Circle

Baltimore Boulevard at Sellers Road

7:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. — Pendennis Mount/Ferry Farms

Northbound lane of Route 648 open on a rolling basis

Route 648 from Route 450 to Ferry Farms, southbound lane

