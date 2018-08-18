Road closures, detours for 10-mile Annapolis race

Drivers in Annapolis, Maryland, are asked to be aware of road closures and detours in place Sunday morning for a 10-mile run in the city.
WASHINGTON — Drivers in Annapolis, Maryland, are asked to be aware of road closures and detours in place Sunday morning for a 10-mile run in the city.
The road closures will happen on a rolling basis from 6:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Sunday for the Annapolis 10-Mile Run; the race starts at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium at 7 a.m.
In a statement, city officials said they were expecting over 3,500 people to participate in the annual run. Around the stadium, officials said there will be a traffic detour to the downtown area.
See a list of the road closures as provided by the city below:
6:45 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. — Stadium area/Rowe Boulevard
- Taylor Avenue between Cedar Park Road and Rowe Boulevard
- Cedar Park Road between Taylor Avenue and Farragut Road
- Farragut Road
- Rowe Boulevard, southbound lane from Farragut to Taylor
7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. — West Annapolis/Taylor Avenue area
- Taylor Avenue from Rowe Boulevard to Baltimore Boulevard
- Intersection of Rowe Boulevard at Taylor Avenue
- Taylor Avenue, south of Rowe Boulevard
7:15 a.m. to 7:50 a.m. — Historic area
- Rowe Boulevard between Taylor Avenue and Northwest Street
- Northwest Street
- Church Circle — the north portion is closed to traffic, but the south portion remains open
- Church Circle at College Avenue
- Main Street
- Main Street and Randall Street
- Randall Street and King George Street
- King George Street between Randall Street and Baltimore Boulevard
- College Avenue at King George Street
7:30 a.m. to 9:20 a.m. — Naval Academy Bridge area
- Route 450 from King George Street to 648
- Baltimore Boulevard at Perry Circle
- Baltimore Boulevard at Sellers Road
7:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. — Pendennis Mount/Ferry Farms
- Northbound lane of Route 648 open on a rolling basis
- Route 648 from Route 450 to Ferry Farms, southbound lane
