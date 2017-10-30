Police identify body found in Annapolis

WASHINGTON — The Anne Arundel County police have identified a body they found earlier this month in a wooded area in Annapolis.

The police said in a statement Monday that the body found Oct. 3 near Open View Lane was that of Neris Bonilla-Palacios, 17, of Annapolis. They say he went missing from his home Aug. 5 and was reported as missing to the police Aug. 7.

The medical examiner determined Bonilla-Palacios’ death was a homicide. The police said his death was gang-related, and not a random act.

The police are asking anyone with any information on the case to call or text Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP, or go to www.metrocrimestoppers.org. A reward of up to $2,000 is possible, and you don’t have to give your name.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.