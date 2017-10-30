201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Police identify body found…

Police identify body found in Annapolis

By Rick Massimo October 30, 2017 5:52 pm 10/30/2017 05:52pm
Share

WASHINGTON — The Anne Arundel County police have identified a body they found earlier this month in a wooded area in Annapolis.

The police said in a statement Monday that the body found Oct. 3 near Open View Lane was that of Neris Bonilla-Palacios, 17, of Annapolis. They say he went missing from his home Aug. 5 and was reported as missing to the police Aug. 7.

The medical examiner determined Bonilla-Palacios’ death was a homicide. The police said his death was gang-related, and not a random act.

The police are asking anyone with any information on the case to call or text Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP, or go to www.metrocrimestoppers.org. A reward of up to $2,000 is possible, and you don’t have to give your name.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Related Stories

Topics:
annapolis Anne Arundel County, MD News body found Latest News Local News Maryland News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Take a tour of 'ghost signs' around DC

Hand-painted signs of decades past are slowly fading, lingering in a smartphone age. Here's where you can find some around D.C.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest