Maryland native injured in Vegas shooting takes first steps

Tina Frost was shot in the face when Stephen Paddock opened fire on tens of thousands of concertgoers on Oct. 1, turning a country music festival into the scene of the largest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Tina Frost (right) graduated from Arundel High School in 2008. She was hit in the eye in the Las Vegas shootings. She is pictured here with her mother (left). (Courtesy GoFundMe)

WASHINGTON — A 27-year-old Anne Arundel County school graduate who was injured in the Las Vegas massacre took her first steps on Friday and continues to show signs of improvement, according to her family.

Tina Frost was shot in the face when Stephen Paddock opened fire on tens of thousands of concertgoers on Oct. 1, turning a country music festival into the scene of the largest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Frost underwent surgery the day after the shooting and lost her right eye. Her family flew to Las Vegas to be with her and continues to provide updates on Frost’s progress through her GoFundMe page.

On Friday, Frost woke up and interacted with her family and boyfriend, Austin Hughes, who was at the concert with her.

“She opens her left eye just a lil and looks all around the room at us, taps her feet whenever music is playing, continues to squeeze our hands, and even gives Austin a thumbs up when asked,” the update reads.

Frost took her first steps with the assistance of some nurses and breathed on her own for six hours.

“She’s obviously anxious to get her wobble back on,” Frost’s mother shared.

Frost’s neurosurgeon, Dr. Keith Blum, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that her survival is miraculous. Blum performed the surgery on Frost the day after the shooting and saw no choice but remove her right eye and parts of her skull to give her brain room to swell.

“There’s a 90 percent mortality rate for people shot in the head,” Blum told the Review-Journal. “What you’re hoping for are skull fractures, people who’ve been grazed. High-velocity rifle bullets to the brain aren’t easy to deal with.”

A GoFundMe page set up for Frost’s medical bills has raised over $527,000, far surpassing the original goal of $50,000.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.