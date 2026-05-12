Indy is an energetic 1-year-old brindle pittie mix with a love for adventure and treats.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Meet Indy, an adventurous pup with a love for treats

Indy is an energetic 1-year-old brindle pittie mix with a love for adventure and treats.

After being abandoned in an apartment, he’s looking for a fresh start with a new family or owner.

The Humane Rescue Alliance describe him as a striking, athletic boy who is always ready for an adventure.

He loves walks, runs, and staying active, but he’s also happy to entertain himself with toys (the tougher, the better).

He also loves exercising, going on outdoor adventures, belly rubs, showing off his tricks, and keeping an eye on squirrels and neighborhood rats (his #1 enemy).

He’s working on his manners and improving his leash skills. He is eager to learn and loves positive reinforcement with treats.

Indy is deeply people-oriented and thrives on affection and companionship. His handsome brindle coat and incredible ears are guaranteed to turn heads wherever he goes. Due of his high prey drive, Indy would do best in a quieter home without cats or other small animals.

If you’re looking for a smart, active, and loyal companion, Indy is ready to meet you!

Visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt for more information.

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