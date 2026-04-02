USWNT’s Sophia Wilson gave herself grace after the birth of her daughter

Sophia Wilson says being a mom has helped with her “goldfish mentality” of living in the moment. Wilson was named…

Sophia Wilson says being a mom has helped with her “goldfish mentality” of living in the moment.

Wilson was named to the U.S. national team roster for three upcoming matches against Japan, starting April 11 in San Jose, California. She took time away from soccer for the birth of her daughter and has not played for the United States in 17 months.

“I feel like my perspective on just life in general has shifted a lot, I think, in all the best ways,” Wilson said Thursday. “I feel more grounded, I feel more present. And I think that’s how I view the game as well. I’m trying to approach it with — I always have, but I think more than ever — a goldfish mentality. It’s just, be present in whatever practice, whatever game I’m in, and then it’s on to the next.”

Wilson gave birth to daughter Gianna last September. Formerly Sophia Smith, she is married to Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson.

The 25-year-old forward was on the national team that won the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Fans nicknamed the front line of Wilson, Trinity Rodman and Mallory Swanson as “Triple Espresso.”

She has also worked her way back to a starting role this season for her club team, the Portland Thorns, after taking all of last season off on maternity leave.

“Watching her play 70 minutes the other night, it was almost like I couldn’t believe she’s had a baby and come back to perform at the level she’s done,” U.S. coach Emma Hayes said. “Real, real credit to her and the team around her that have really positioned pre- and post-pregnancy planning in a fantastic way.”

Wilson gave herself grace as she worked her way back.

“Knowing that getting back to playing at a high level, it’s not just a straight path. It’s not going to happen with the snap of my fingers,” Wilson said. “A lot of work went into it behind the scenes a lot of people didn’t see, and a lot of work is still going into it. And I think for me, it’s just being gracious with myself, and going into it with the perspective of look at what my body has done for me and what it’s still continuing to do for me, and knowing that it is very possible to be great at both things, be a great mom, be a great athlete.”

Wilson has played in 58 games with the national team, scoring 24 goals. She was named U.S. Soccer women’s Player of the Year in 2022 and Young Player of the Year in 2017.

She will be a key member of the team as it prepares for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil. Qualification starts in late November.

“This absolutely feels like the right time, not just because she’s playing again at a high level, but I think it’s really important for us to start getting these players like Soph back into a rhythm in preparation for the World Cup qualifiers,” Hayes said. “So I cannot wait to welcome her and Gigi. I know there will be a lot of fussing over them. I know I will steal Gigi a few times for sure.”

Wilson had role models to lean on for advice, including Alex Morgan, Crystal Dunn and Thorns goalkeeper Bella Bixby. She is the 18th mother to play for the U.S. national team. Eight moms have scored.

“I feel like I’m in a really great place right now. I think I’ve taken this journey the right way,” Wilson said. “I’ve had so much support, so much help, and I haven’t felt pressured in any way, which I think is also really special, because there’s obviously a lot of reasons that someone would want to get back sooner rather than later. But I felt like I’ve taken my time and gone about it how I need to go about it, and I feel like I’m in a really great place and have balanced all the things graciously, because I’ve seen people before me do the same.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.