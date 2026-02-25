Red Robin: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The casual restaurant chain posted revenue of $269 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $23.3 million, or $1.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.21 billion.

