Photos show Cirque du Soleil rehearsing for upcoming show ‘Ovo,’ on the life cycle of insects

The Associated Press

January 8, 2026, 9:30 PM

LONDON (AP) — Cirque du Soleil’s show “Ovo,” Portuguese for “egg,” brings to life a colorful ecosystem teeming with insects.

Set around the arrival of a mysterious egg, the production explores the life cycle of insects, celebrating biodiversity and transformation, while weaving in a playful love story between a quirky insect and a ladybug.

“Ovo” is currently in Britain for its 2026 residency at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

