Bear cat bites two workers at DC’s Smithsonian National Zoo

A 12-year-old binturong named Lola bit two staff members at the Smithsonian National Zoo in D.C. on Friday.

A staff member was conducting a routine training session with Lola when she bit the employee and “did not readily let go,” according to the National Zoo. Another staff member removed Lola and was also bitten in the process.

The two staff members have injuries that are not life-threatening and were taken to a hospital for treatment “out of an abundance of caution,” the National Zoo said in a news release.

What’s a binturong? They’re roughly the size of a medium dog and are often known as “bear cats,” the National Zoo said.

While binturongs typically eat fruits and berries, they have sharp teeth and claws for hunting small animals, such as rodents and birds.

Despite the nickname “bear cat,” binturongs aren’t closely related to bears or cats. But their stocky, muscular frame and long whiskers give them the appearance of the two animals.

Binturongs are native to tropical forests in Asia. Their conservation status is categorized as “vulnerable,” making them at high risk of extinction in the wild. Lola is one of two binturongs at the National Zoo and has lived in the Claws and Paws exhibit since 2022.

