‘Fleece’ Navidad! Celebrate Christmas with the DC region’s furriest alpacas

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” we're heading to Carroll County, Maryland, where they’re wishing you a hearty “Fleece" Navidad.

Nothing says Christmas like … alpacas. Right?

Welcome to Black Barn Alpacas in Finksburg, Maryland — the only place where you can ring in the holidays with 160 alpacas on 50 acres of land.

Along with face-to-face access to these furry friends, the price of admission to their second annual “Fleece” Navidad event includes access to the hot chocolate bar, kiddie barn and various family-themed games, like alpaca bowling and cornhole.

You also get a cup of feed when you enter, but be warned: food is an alpaca magnet.

Come along on a journey through a winter wonderland of fleece, teeth and good vibes. In addition to some truly breathtaking alpacas, you might even be able to spot Santa himself.

Experience the alpacas during holidays on December 13, 14, 20 and 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $25, and children under 3 years old are free.

Read more details on the Black Barn Alpacas’ website.

