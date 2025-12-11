Live Radio
‘Fleece’ Navidad! Celebrate Christmas with the DC region’s furriest alpacas

Matt Kaufax | matt.kaufax@wtop.com

December 11, 2025, 8:23 AM

Celebrating the holidays in a different (and cuter) way: with alpacas!

Nothing says Christmas like … alpacas. Right?

In today’s episode of “Matt About Town,” we’re heading to Carroll County, Maryland, where they’re wishing you a hearty “Fleece” Navidad.

Welcome to Black Barn Alpacas in Finksburg, Maryland — the only place where you can ring in the holidays with 160 alpacas on 50 acres of land.

Along with face-to-face access to these furry friends, the price of admission to their second annual “Fleece” Navidad event includes access to the hot chocolate bar, kiddie barn and various family-themed games, like alpaca bowling and cornhole.

You also get a cup of feed when you enter, but be warned: food is an alpaca magnet.

Come along on a journey through a winter wonderland of fleece, teeth and good vibes. In addition to some truly breathtaking alpacas, you might even be able to spot Santa himself.

Experience the alpacas during holidays on December 13, 14, 20 and 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $25, and children under 3 years old are free.

Read more details on the Black Barn Alpacas’ website.

Matt Kaufax

If there's an off-the-beaten-path type of attraction, person or phenomenon in the D.C. area that you think more people should know about, Matt is your guy. An award-winning reporter for WTOP, he's always on the hunt for stories that provide a unique local flavor—a slice of life if you will.

matt.kaufax@wtop.com

