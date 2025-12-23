Shelter pets rescued by the revitalized Seuk’s Army in photos

BRANDY STATION, Va. (AP) — Dozens of shelter pets were part of a complex weekly airlift conducted by a far-flung,…

BRANDY STATION, Va. (AP) — Dozens of shelter pets were part of a complex weekly airlift conducted by a far-flung, loose-knit group of volunteer pilots and animal lovers known as Seuk’s Army. For some years, they have brought pets from overwhelmed Southern animal shelters to foster and rescue groups farther north.

But this day was special: The volunteers relayed 117 animals, about twice as many as usual, to mark the anniversary of a tragedy that has transformed the group: member Seuk Kim’s fatal crash on a rescue flight on Nov. 24, 2024.

