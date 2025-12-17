See stunning photos of animals and nature captured by AP photojournalists in 2025

The Associated Press’ most striking images from nature in 2025 show existence as fragile as an albino turtle hatchling among…

The Associated Press’ most striking images from nature in 2025 show existence as fragile as an albino turtle hatchling among its peers or a cicada’s translucent wings.

Beyond the headlines and sometimes dangerous human impacts on their worlds, animals and other creatures persist.

A polar bear sprawls outside an abandoned research station on an island off Russia, surrounded by grass, not snow.

A raccoon eats peanuts on a boardwalk in Panama City.

Sheep are herded through central Madrid.

The photos show a world without us and without borders, one of extraordinary beauty in the everyday.

A hummingbird is poised to sip from a flower.

A pollen-flecked ladybug explores a dandelion.

A humpback whale surfaces with a splash.

All things end. An insect is trapped in a glistening carnivorous plant. Vultures fly over an unseen carcass in India. Eagles clash while hunting.

And then, as a baby bird peeks from among its parents’ feathers, life begins again.

Photo editing by Courtney Dittmar and Anne-Marie Belgrave.

