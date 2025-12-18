Kenya’s environment court to consider a claim that a lux safari camp was harming wildebeests routes

NAROK, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s environment court said Thursday it will consider a case challenging the operations of a luxury…

NAROK, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s environment court said Thursday it will consider a case challenging the operations of a luxury safari camp in the Maasai Mara reserve amid claims it was infringing on the annual wildebeest migration corridor.

The decision came after a local conservationist, who had initially filed the suit, moved to withdraw it. The court dismissed the motion for withdrawal said it would take up the case again on Feb. 10 and decide how to proceed.

The case was filed in August following local and international condemnation over claims the location of the Ritz-Carlton Maasai Mara Camp was blocking the annual wildebeest migration, which draws thousands of tourists from around the world.

The luxury camp, operated by Marriott International, is expected to be among Kenya’s most expensive destinations, charging guests up to $3,500 per night.

The Maasai Mara National Reserve is home to several other luxury camps that provide tourists with an opportunity to be up close with wildebeests during their annual migration to the neighboring Serengeti National Park in Tanzania.

Judge Lucy Gacheru of the Environment and Land Court said that although the law allows a petitioner to withdraw a case, it is at the judiciary’s discretion whether the case should be thrown out and that, in this instance, the serious environmental impact issues raised were of significant public interest.

The Kenyan conservationist, Joel Meitamei Olol Dapash, filed the withdrawal motion on Wednesday, stating that his concerns had been addressed after consultation with the parties involved.

However, the project developers, Lazizi Mara Limited, asked the court to reject the withdrawal, stating that despite their compliance with all regulatory and statutory requirements, the developer had been portrayed negatively and should be allowed a fair hearing in a court of law.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.