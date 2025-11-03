A camel fair in India’s desert town of Pushkar draws traders and tourists, in photos

PUSHKAR, India (AP) — India’s desert town of Pushkar, nestled in the arid plains of Rajasthan, has transformed into a…

PUSHKAR, India (AP) — India’s desert town of Pushkar, nestled in the arid plains of Rajasthan, has transformed into a vibrant festival ground as hundreds of camels, draped in tassels, colorful beads and flower garlands, are paraded and sold to the highest bidder.

For centuries, the annual Pushkar Camel Fair has been a vital event for India’s camel-breeding communities, many of whom live a nomadic desert life and travel hundreds of kilometers from remote villages to trade their livestock. Potential buyers, traders and tourists from across India and abroad arrive at the fair, which is one of the world’s largest gatherings for camel trading.

Alongside camels, horses, cattle and goats are also bought and sold.

The air buzzes with excitement as traders in bright turbans lead their camels in beauty contests, showing off the best-groomed animals amid the rhythmic beats of folk drums and traditional dance performances. Bustling makeshift markets spring up overnight, offering handicrafts, jewelry, textiles and spices.

But in recent years, the number of camels brought to the fair has fallen sharply.

Younger generations from herding families are moving to cities or seeking new livelihoods, while Rajasthan’s camel population continues to decline as cars replace the animals’ traditional roles in farming and transport in villages. The camel population has further dwindled due to shrinking grazing lands.

“This culture is slowly fading away,” said Narendra Rabari, a camel trader.

